News 104.5 WOKV
Updated: 4:04 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 8:28 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

JSO trying to find missing 74-year-old woman

Janice Fulton
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Janice Fulton

Phillip Smith photo
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Phillip Smith

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

They say Janice Fulton may be in a 2009 Blue Kia Optima, with the Florida tag EXQD32, and in the company of 37-year-old Phillip Smith.

Police didn't say how long she's been missing, only saying they're trying to 'ascertain their safety.'

A check of Smith's criminal history has found a 2012 conviction for exploitation of the elderly, resisting an officer, and possession of drugs.  

If you've seen either Fulton, Smith, or the vehicle, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office right away, at (904) 630-0500.

