JSO trying to find missing 74-year-old woman

By Sarah Thompson

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

They say Janice Fulton may be in a 2009 Blue Kia Optima, with the Florida tag EXQD32, and in the company of 37-year-old Phillip Smith.

Police didn't say how long she's been missing, only saying they're trying to 'ascertain their safety.'

A check of Smith's criminal history has found a 2012 conviction for exploitation of the elderly, resisting an officer, and possession of drugs.

If you've seen either Fulton, Smith, or the vehicle, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office right away, at (904) 630-0500.