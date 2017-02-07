By John Engel

An unknown man made off with cash and a box of cigarettes after police say he held one hand under his shirt, suggesting he had a gun, at a Westside gas station.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the suspect demanded money and a box of Newport cigarettes from the clerk at a Shell station on Ramona Blvd early Tuesday morning. The clerk complied and the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as a 5’9”, 180 lb., black male who has a full beard. He was wearing a long sleeve white shirt, hat and glasses at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Information leading to arrest may result in a reward of up to $3,000.