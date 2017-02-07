Jacksonville, Fl. —
An unknown man made off with cash and a box of cigarettes after police say he held one hand under his shirt, suggesting he had a gun, at a Westside gas station.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the suspect demanded money and a box of Newport cigarettes from the clerk at a Shell station on Ramona Blvd early Tuesday morning. The clerk complied and the suspect left the store.
The suspect is described as a 5’9”, 180 lb., black male who has a full beard. He was wearing a long sleeve white shirt, hat and glasses at the time of the robbery.
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Information leading to arrest may result in a reward of up to $3,000.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}