    Posted: 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    JSO: Unknown armed robbery suspect takes cash, cigarettes from Westside gas station

    By John Engel

    Jacksonville, Fl. —

    An unknown man made off with cash and a box of cigarettes after police say he held one hand under his shirt, suggesting he had a gun, at a Westside gas station.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the suspect demanded money and a box of Newport cigarettes from the clerk at a Shell station on Ramona Blvd early Tuesday morning. The clerk complied and the suspect left the store.

    The suspect is described as a 5’9”, 180 lb., black male who has a full beard. He was wearing a long sleeve white shirt, hat and glasses at the time of the robbery.

    If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Information leading to arrest may result in a reward of up to $3,000. 

