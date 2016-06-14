By Sarah Thompson

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a burglar who was caught on surveillance video targeting an Arlington business.

According to JSO, the suspect forced open the door of Leon Discount Food on Leon Road on January 2nd and stole a large amount of cigarettes from the case.

Police tell us his cigarette of choice is Newports.

If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.