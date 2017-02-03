Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:31 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

JSO working to identify armed robbery suspects caught on surveillance camera

Related

View Larger
Lucky Strike armed robbery suspect photo
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Lucky Strike armed robbery suspect

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

Weeks after an armed robbery at the Lucky Strike Internet Sweepstakes on Beach Boulevard the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is releasing new photos of the two suspects.

The two men were caught on surveillance video, but at this time JSO hasn't been able to identify them.

If you recognize either of the men, you're asked to call police at (904) 630-0500. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 