Posted: 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

JSO working to identify Westside auto theft suspect

Auto theft suspect
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Auto theft suspect

Auto theft suspect photo
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
Auto theft suspect

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

He's accused of stealing a car parked at a Westside GATE gas station, back in November.

Now, months later, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying the unknown suspect caught on surveillance video.

According to JSO, the auto theft happened at the GATE at 8020 Collins Road. They later found the car in the 7700 block of Oregano Court, about 5 minutes away.

If you recognize the man in the photos, you're asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or email police at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

