Posted: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
Jacksonville, FL —
If you normally take the St. Johns River Ferry to work, you'll have to take another way, at least for now.
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is closing the ferry from Monday, January 2nd, through Tuesday, January 31st.
JTA tells us they're doing some maintenance on the ferry, which is actually phase 2 of the St. Johns River Ferry Slip Walls Replacement and Capital Improvement Project.
This phase focuses on 'fender rehabilitation.'
As Leigh Ann Rassler, the public relations manager for JTA, explains, "It's going to comprise of doing a lot of different walkways, fender systems, and finishing up those ferry slip walls."
We're told phase 3 of the project, which will involve replacing bulkheads and terminal bridges, likely won't happen for another year or so.
The project is paid for with a $6 million dollar grant from the Federal Transit Administration, as well as money from the City of Jacksonville and JTA.
