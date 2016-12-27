By John Engel

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority hopes a new, centrally located, regional hub will bring more riders into the day-to-day world of public transit, with groundbreaking only weeks away on a $40 million downtown facility.

JTA is inviting local business leaders and residents to attend a public meeting on Jan. 12, regarding the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center (JRTC) groundbreaking scheduled for later that month.

The facility will house JTA’s bus terminal and administrative offices at the current site of the Skyway station and will be connected to a private facility via a footbridge across Forsyth St. to Greyhound and Megabus service.

The initial groundbreaking phase will be for the private Greyhound and Megabus facility, with construction of JTA’s portion coming as early as this coming spring. The entire facility is scheduled for completion by the fall of 2019.

“We pulled (this project) off the shelf, looked at the funding that was available already, and started working with Greyhound,” Leigh Ann Rassler, a spokesperson for JTA, said. “That was one of the pieces we had to work on – getting the commitment from Greyhound to be able to move to this location.”

Rassler told WOKV lease agreements with Greyhound and Megabus have already been agreed upon, but she was unable to immediately provide details on the lengths of the contracts.

In addition to local and regional bus services, the JRTC will give the Skyway station much-needed upgrades and open prospects for future train services using the track system near the Prime Osborne Convention Center.

To meet with representatives from JTA, and the firms handling design and construction of the facility, you can attend a public meeting being held at FSCJ’s downtown campus on Jan. 12 from 4-6 p.m.