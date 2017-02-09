JU announces partnership with OCEARCH

OCEARCH and JU team up to promote scientific research and experiential learning.

By Christy Turner

Jacksonville University announced Thursday a collaboration with OCEARCH to promote scientific research and experiential learning.

OCEARCH is an internationally recognized research effort that’s dedicated to the study of marine species like great white sharks and tiger sharks.

Under the partnership, “OCEARCH at Jacksonville University” will foster a wide range of new education opportunities outside the classroom for students. The research vessel M/V OCEARCH will now be home-ported in Jacksonville.

“This is the first step to having OCEARCH serve scientists, students, communities, the ocean and the planet in perpetuity,” said OCEARCH Founding Chairman and Expedition Leader Chris Fischer, who will take on the role of Explorer in Residence at JU.

The university says the learning opportunity will extend beyond Marine Sciences students and provide hands-on experiences in other disciplines such as marketing, public policy, film, engineering and aviation.

Dr. Quinton White, executive director of the Marine Science Research Institute, said this partnership takes learning to a new level.

“We have the ocean in our backyard, which is really going to help the success of OCEARCH at Jacksonville University.”