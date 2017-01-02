By Christy Turner

A knife-wielding man robbed an adult novelty store on Jacksonville’s Westside Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the suspect walked into Sunset Novelties on 103rd and demanded money from the manager, who was alone in the store.

The robber fled on foot and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man, between the age of 30 and 40, standing about 5’4’” tall.