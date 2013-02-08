Lawmakers proposing changes to Red Light Camera laws

The red light cameras at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Touchton Road

By Danielle Leigh

They are going after red light cameras.



Some Florida state lawmakers are proposing a two bills to shut down red light cameras in local cities.



The newest bill will reduce the fine drivers get in the mail. The bill starting in Tallahassee is suggesting the fine for running a red light camera to go down from 158 dollars to just 50.



Another option will be to skip out on paying the fine and attending a driver’s improvement course.