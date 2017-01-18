Bloody shirt left behind after a legally blind, elderly man was beaten and robbed in his Oceanway home.

Oceanway Avenue neighbors are on edge after someone beat a legally blind, elderly man in his own home on Monday night.

“There’s my best friend and he’s totally covered in blood. I was horrified,” said the victim’s friend and neighbor Fred Hohorst.

Hohorst woke up to the victim banging on his door, yelling his name.

“Once I looked through the peephole and I saw it was my friend, once I seen him all bloody – and I stood right here – I pulled the chair around and sat him down right here. And then we called 911 for him,” said Hohorst.

Hohorst said his neighbor cracked his door open to let some fresh air in on Monday night. That’s when he said someone broke in, beat him and stole his wallet.

The blood-soaked washcloth Hohorst gave his neighbor for the back of his head lies in Hohorst’s driveway next to the bloodstained shirt the paramedics cut off of him.

Detectives swarmed the elderly man’s home on Tuesday afternoon to collect evidence.

“This is a good man who goes to church. He doesn’t drink. He doesn’t do drugs. He doesn’t do nothing. He helps out anybody that he can. And something this horrifying happens to him? This breaks my heart,” said Hohorst. “This is the act of a coward, a bully.”

If you know anything about what happened to this man, neighbors ask that you call police.