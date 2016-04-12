Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:06 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
We've all heard of First Aid training, but this is a new twist.
A group of North Florida hospitals are teaming up for a new campaign to offer 'Mental Health First Aid' training.
The CEO of Baptist Health, Hugh Greene, tells us it's about creating awareness of mental health and ending the stigma of mental health issues.
Greene explains, "This is 8-hour training for individuals participating, whereby they are able to identify and then know how to respond to persons who are facing mental health issues."
We're told the course is open to everyone, with the goal of training 10,000 people over the next 3 years.
"We believe by mobilizing that many people across the citizenry in our city, that we will be able to make an impact on the stigma that often exists and the inability to talk about mental health in our community," Greene says.
Right now, a number of first responders are taking the course, including the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Baptist Health, Brooks Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic, St. Vincent's Healthcare, and UF Health Jacksonville are all coordinating the effort and paying all the course training fees for a 3 year period.
