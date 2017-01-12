Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Local names among those pardoned or commuted by President Obama

View Larger
White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images
File photo

Related

Orange Park man gets life sentence commuted
Baker County man has sentence commuted by President Obama

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

With only three days left in office, President Obama granted commutations to 209 people and pardons to 64 others, including nearly two dozen right here in Florida. 

Out of the 209 people who were granted commutations of their sentences, 16 are in our state, with two in Northeast Florida. 

Connie Lyons of St. Augustine was facing a life sentence for conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine with intent to manufacture cocaine. Instead, Lyons' prison sentence will expire in May.

The other commutation was for Gino Scott of Jacksonville, who was also facing a life sentence involving cocaine distribution.

As for the pardons, there were a handful in Florida and only one in our area.

Octavio Armenteros of Jacksonville received a pardon, for conspiracy to possess, with intent to distribute cocaine.

He was facing 46 months behind bars. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 