Local names among those pardoned or commuted by President Obama

By Sarah Thompson

With only three days left in office, President Obama granted commutations to 209 people and pardons to 64 others, including nearly two dozen right here in Florida.

Out of the 209 people who were granted commutations of their sentences, 16 are in our state, with two in Northeast Florida.

Connie Lyons of St. Augustine was facing a life sentence for conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine with intent to manufacture cocaine. Instead, Lyons' prison sentence will expire in May.

The other commutation was for Gino Scott of Jacksonville, who was also facing a life sentence involving cocaine distribution.

As for the pardons, there were a handful in Florida and only one in our area.

Octavio Armenteros of Jacksonville received a pardon, for conspiracy to possess, with intent to distribute cocaine.

He was facing 46 months behind bars.