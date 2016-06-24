Follow us on

Posted: 6:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Local woman killed in hit and run over the weekend

FHP vehicle
Florida Highway Patrol
FHP vehicle

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville, Fl. —

A family is mourning the loss of a mother after she was struck and killed by a car on I-95 South near Old St. Augustine on January 15th.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Jazmin Rodriguez got outside of her car in the emergency lane to check on her tires. An oncoming car failed to stay in one lane, swerved into the emergency lane and hit the local mother.

The car did not stop after hitting the woman. 

Evidence left at the scene suggests the suspect car is a silver Honda Pilot SUV. 

If you have any information about the hit and run or the suspect vehicle you are asked to call Florida Highway Patrol or crime stoppers.

