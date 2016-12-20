Follow us on

Posted: 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Lynch's Irish Pub takes down iconic dollar bills, donates money to firefighter charities

Lynch's Irish Pub
Lynch's Irish Pub

Lynch's Irish Pub photo
Jason Kerr
Lynch's Irish Pub

By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville Beach, FL —

An iconic part of Jacksonville Beach is now gone forever.

The dollar bills hung on the walls and ceiling at Lynch's Irish Pub are off the walls, after the bar was told to take the cash down, because it posed a fire hazard.

In all, the bills amounted to $12,741.

The bar plans to donate the money to Jacksonville Firefighter Charities.

