Man accused in credit union hostage standoff pleads not guilty

Posted: 12:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
Jacksonville, FL
Not guilty pleas have been entered across the board by the man charged for last month’s Northside credit union hostage standoff.
23-year-old Nicholas Humphrey is accused of walking in to a Community First Credit Union on Edgewood Avenue on December 1st, locking the door behind him, and firing his gun while demanding money. He’s also accused of threatening customers and holding a gun to their heads.
There were 13 hostages in the building- including two people who managed to hide. JSO says those two hostages were able to escape, distracting Humphrey long enough for police to move in.
Humphrey is charged with 13 counts of kidnapping with a weapon, one count of armed robbery, and one count of grand theft auto. He entered the “not guilty” pleas in Duval Court Thursday.
A pretrial hearing has been set for February 2nd.
