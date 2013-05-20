Follow us on

Posted: 11:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Man accused of groping student on UNF campus arrested

UNF sign
Matt Augustine
By John Engel

Jacksonville, Fl. —

The man suspected of advertising a babysitting job on Craigslist, only to grope a University of North Florida student, has been arrested.

Eyad Tawil has been charged with battery for the November incident, after previously being identified and barred from campus. He was booked into Duval County Jail and released after posting $7,503 bond.

Tawil, 45, marketed himself as a single father looking for a babysitter on the website in November. A female student agreed to meet with Tawil in the parking lot of the campus library, when he allegedly offered her $1,700 per week for the babysitting job and mentioned he needed a “friend.”

The student told Tawil she wasn’t comfortable, and that’s when police say he proceeded to touch her crotch area and her breast over her shirt.

UNF police continue to urge students to be careful when responding to online solicitations with strangers. 

