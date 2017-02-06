Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 10:28 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Man accused of sex act at Duval County Courthouse turns himself into police

    View Larger
    Jeremiah Robinson
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Jeremiah Robinson

    Related

    View Larger
    Brittney Jones photo
    Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
    Brittney Jones

    By Kristen Dressel

    JACKSONVILLE, FL —

    The man accused in the sex act in the Duval County Courthouse turns himself into police, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

    JSO said Jeremiah Isiah Robinson, 35, is charged with unnatural and lascivious act.

    The woman, Brittney Jones, 25, is accused of performing a sex act in the Duval County Courthouse and posting a video of it on social is also wanted by police. 

    According to a Facebook post Tuesday, Jones checked in at the John F. Kennedy Airport and said she'll be home soon.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     