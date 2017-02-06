By Kristen Dressel

The man accused in the sex act in the Duval County Courthouse turns himself into police, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



JSO said Jeremiah Isiah Robinson, 35, is charged with unnatural and lascivious act.

The woman, Brittney Jones, 25, is accused of performing a sex act in the Duval County Courthouse and posting a video of it on social is also wanted by police.

According to a Facebook post Tuesday, Jones checked in at the John F. Kennedy Airport and said she'll be home soon.