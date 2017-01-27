Follow us on

Posted: 5:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

Man arrested after groping an elderly woman in Hogan’s Creek

LaVandon McDowell
McDowell was arrested after groping a woman in Hogan's Creek

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville, Fl. —

28-year old LaVandon McDowell is now behind bars after he groped her while she was feeding ducks at a pond in Hogan Creek. 

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the woman was standing behind her apartment building alone at first before the incident.  She said McDowell then approached her, but she didn’t think anything of it because people come out all the time when she is feeding the ducks.McDowell stood there for a couple of minutes and then questioned the victim about feeding the ducks. 

The woman said she offered McDowell some bread so he could feed the ducks. The police report states McDowell then asked the woman what she would do if he pulled out his private parts. The victim replied with she’s not dating and she was not interested. 

Police say McDowell then groped the woman and she tried to fight back. In the police report, it says while the woman was fighting back, McDowell slung her to the ground. He then walked off through the park at a fast pace to the basketball courts. 

McDowell was later arrested and is facing a battery charge. 

He’s expected to appear in court next month.  

