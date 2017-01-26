By Danielle Leigh

20-year old Bryant McLemore is now behind bars after he was arrested by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, January 24th after he broke into several homes in Murray Hill.

According to the police report, McLemore broke into one home on Gilmore Street. The man inside the home woke up to see McLemore standing over him. The man asked McLemore why he was his house and the McLemore responded with the exact question he was asked.

In another incident on Dellwood Avenue, McLemore broke into the house which was only two houses away from the first house. The man inside of this home woke up to McLemore standing over him with a knife to his chest. McLemore told the man, “I’m here to save you and your dog. I’ll spare you.” McLemore then left the house but left the knife in the victim’s bed.

The victim was identified as Richard Shoup and had two minor cuts to his chest near his collarbone.

In the last incident, a witness told police he heard cutting and scratching at the window. He went to notify his parents and noticed the motion light on the side of the home was activated. When he and his father went to the front of the home, they saw McLemore leaving the home with a knife in his hand.

After McLemore left, the family went around their house to find the screen to the window had been cut and ripped out of the window.

McLemore was later arrested by police. He is facing two burglary charges plus a trespassing and criminal mischief charge. He is expected to appear in court on February 15, 2017.