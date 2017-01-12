Man arrested for deadly Regency home invasion

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
A home invasion turns deadly in Regency, and now a suspect has been arrested.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a suspect broke in to a home on Dandy Avenue earlier this week, where there were several people inside. The victims reported the suspect was armed and wearing a mask. 25-year-old Jason Horton struggled with the suspect for the gun, at which point shots were fired. Horton was hit in the torso and later died. The victims believed the suspect had been shot as well.
37-year-old Clifford Williams showed up at Orange Park Medical with a gunshot, telling the hospital staff he had been shot on the Westside. Police were notified, and eventually tracked down the person who brought Williams to the hospital. That person said Williams was picked up off Atlantic and Southside- near the home invasion scene- not on the Westside.
JSO says evidence that was left behind in the home- including the gun- as well as items found in the friend’s car, tie Williams to the Regency shooting.
Williams was checked out of the hospital Tuesday and has now been arrested for murder. Police don’t believe he knew any of the people who were in the home.
