Man arrested for shooting Westside clerk in the face

By Stephanie Brown

The man who ran right at a police substation after shooting a clerk in a robbery has now been formally charged with attempted murder.

We first told you Wednesday about the robbery and shooting at Bills Food Store on Confederate Point Road, off Blanding Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office now confirms surveillance video captured the whole ordeal- a man pointing a gun at the store clerk, and shooting the victim in the face as he was taking money from the register. The arrest report says a brief struggle then took place, before the suspect took off his hoodie and fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness called 911 and gave a detailed suspect description, which ultimately led police to 31-year-old Martinis Williams, who was near the Zone 4 substation. Williams was found covered in blood and carrying a bag with cash, cigarettes, and a firearm that matched the one in the video.

JSO says two witnesses positively identified Williams as the suspect in this robbery and shooting. The arrest report says Williams denies any involvement.

We’re told Williams is a convicted felon, who was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm. He has been arrested for attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.