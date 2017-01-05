Man arrested for shooting Westside clerk in the face

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:44 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 10:07 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
Jacksonville, FL —
The man who ran right at a police substation after shooting a clerk in a robbery has now been formally charged with attempted murder.
We first told you Wednesday about the robbery and shooting at Bills Food Store on Confederate Point Road, off Blanding Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office now confirms surveillance video captured the whole ordeal- a man pointing a gun at the store clerk, and shooting the victim in the face as he was taking money from the register. The arrest report says a brief struggle then took place, before the suspect took off his hoodie and fled.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A witness called 911 and gave a detailed suspect description, which ultimately led police to 31-year-old Martinis Williams, who was near the Zone 4 substation. Williams was found covered in blood and carrying a bag with cash, cigarettes, and a firearm that matched the one in the video.
JSO says two witnesses positively identified Williams as the suspect in this robbery and shooting. The arrest report says Williams denies any involvement.
We’re told Williams is a convicted felon, who was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm. He has been arrested for attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}