Man arrested for two sexual assaults in NW Jax

By Stephanie Brown

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man connected to two sexual assaults earlier this month, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

JSO Lieutenant Sharon Scott says the suspect, 31-year-old Charles Carter, used the same ruse on both women- luring them in to an abandoned home by offering them cigarettes. Both assaults happened earlier this month along W Moncrief Road. The women came forward separately.

We’re told the Florida Department of Law Enforcement analyzed the evidence and tied both cases to Carter through DNA. Carter was located Sunday and arrested.

Scott says they believe there may be more victims connected to Carter. If you have any information about other assaults, you’re asked to contact the JSO Special Assault Unit at 904-630-2168.

This is a developing story that will be updated through the afternoon.