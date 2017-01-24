Man claiming to be with city of Jacksonville going door-to-door asking homeowners about security

By Danielle Avitable

A Duval County neighborhood is warning others about a man claiming to work for the city and asking to check home security systems.

A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said a man came to her home Sunday wearing an Adler Home Security shirt wanting to put a crime prevention sign in her yard and claiming to work for the city of Jacksonville crime prevention.

"We're very leery of who knocks on the door now, but I knew right away he was not with the city," the woman said.

Our partners at Action News Jax found that Adler Security isn’t licensed to do business in Florida.

"It's crazy. You can't let anybody in your house anymore or hardly even open the door," the woman said.

Another woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said he went to her home asking about her home security.

"He said he was from the city and I said, 'why are you here?' He said he was the crime prevention,” the woman said.

Action News Jax reached out to the city and a spokesperson said the city doesn’t have any involvement with private security systems and this is not a part of any city programs.

And the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they responded to two calls in the San Mateo neighborhood Friday, one for disturbance and another for suspicious person.

And when the man was asked to leave one of the homes, the woman said he threatened her.

"He said, 'oh you're not afraid of being broken into, huh?' So I took that as a threat and I hate that kind of stuff," the woman said.

A city spokesperson said people shouldn’t release or share any information and that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking into the issue.

