By Stephanie Brown

A man sentenced to death by a unanimous jury for a murder in Clay County, has had that sentence upheld.

It’s the latest insight in to how the Florida Supreme Court is interpreting the ongoing fight over Florida’s death penalty sentencing law, and how the rules should be applied to existing death row inmates. In a separate ruling issued by the Florida Supreme Court Tuesday, a Jacksonville man was granted a new penalty phase.

Leo Kaczmar III was initially convicted of first degree murder, attempted sexual battery, and arson, and sentenced to death by a jury vote of eleven to one. He was granted a new sentencing hearing on an appellate issue, and was re-sentenced to death, but this time by a unanimous vote. Court records show he stabbed a woman more than 90 times because she wouldn’t have sex with him, then burned his own house down to cover it up and tried to recruit an undercover officer to frame his friend for the murder.

Ultimately, the Florida Supreme Court finds the current debate on the state’s death penalty sentencing scheme does not impact this case specifically, largely because of the unanimous jury ruling.

The US Supreme Court ruled about a year ago that the sentencing scheme in Florida was unconstitutional, because it allowed the judge to issue the sentence following a recommendation from the jury, where the High Court determined that penalty needed to come from the jury itself. State lawmakers put new guidelines in place, but the Florida Supreme Court later found that to be unconstitutional, because it required ten of twelve jurors to recommend death, where the State High Court determined the decision needs to be unanimous. The result is that lawmakers are again trying to rework the sentencing law.

In the meantime, the Florida Supreme Court has been issuing rulings regarding inmates on death row, and they have largely drawn a dividing line in 2002, when there was another US Supreme Court ruling issued dealing with death penalty sentencing in Arizona. The US Supreme Court determined that ruling applies in Florida as well, so many cases after that time are being granted new penalty phases.

Kaczmar is a more recent case, however, but because the jury sentenced him to death by a unanimous vote- which the Florida Supreme Court says is required- they affirmed the sentence.

In a separate ruling, the Florida Supreme Court granted a new sentencing hearing for Paul Drousseau, of Jacksonville. Durousseau was initially accused of the 1999 murder of a woman, and in 2003, he was indicted on five counts of first degree murder for the deaths of five other women. The charges in connection to the other women were later dropped. He was found guilty of the initial murder in 2007, and the jury voted ten to two to sentence him to death. That sentence has now been vacated, because the sentence was given under a scheme that has since been found unconstitutional.