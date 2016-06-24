Man dead after 82-year-old loses control of car on I-95

By Danielle Leigh

A crash leaves one man dead and sends two to the hospital after an elderly driver lost control of his car.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 82-year-old George Pellicer was driving on the I-95 exit ramp to State Road 16 and for some unknown reason, he lost control of his Volkswagen Beetle. The car crossed into westbound lanes of State Road 16 and became airborne after hitting a curb.

The front end of the Pellicer’s car landed on the driver’s side of a Subaru Legacy that was stopped at a red light on State Road 16. The Subaru was driven by 64-year-old Roger Reik from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and his passenger 64-year-old Christine Reik was in the car as well.

Roger Reik was airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries. Pellicer was taken to Flager Hospital with serious injuries and Christine Reik was also sent to Flager, but with minor injuries.

Charges are pending.