Jacksonville, Fl. —
A man is dead after a shooting at an Arlington Expressway apartment complex in Jacksonville on Christmas Day.
Officers said the man was shot at Avalon Hills apartment complex at 7557 Arlington Expressway before 8 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Officers believe the man was shot during an altercation outside Building D at the apartment complex.
They do not have any information about a suspect. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.
