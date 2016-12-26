Follow us on

Posted: 5:39 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

Man dies after shooting at Jacksonville apartment complex on Christmas Day

By Brittney Donovan, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fl. —

A man is dead after a shooting at an Arlington Expressway apartment complex in Jacksonville on Christmas Day.

Officers said the man was shot at Avalon Hills apartment complex at 7557 Arlington Expressway before 8 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

 Officers believe the man was shot during an altercation outside Building D at the apartment complex.

They do not have any information about a suspect. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers. 


