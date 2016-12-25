Man killed in apparent "suicide by cop" in Middleburg

By WOKV News Team

An apparent “suicide by cop” has taken place in Middleburg on Christmas Day.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home off Calendula Avenue and Cosmos Avenue, after a 61-year-old man called saying he wanted to shoot someone and commit suicide by cop. Clay Sheriff Rick Beseler says, when deputies responded, the man came outside with a gun and pointed it at the deputies. He reportedly wouldn’t drop his weapon when ordered to, and continued to threaten deputies.

Two deputies ultimately fired on the suspect- one has been on the force about one year and the other has been on the force about two years. Beseler says neither have been involved in a shooting before. Both are on administrative leave for a few days, per protocol.

The suspect was pronounced dead, and the FDLE is leading the investigation. Beseler says the suspect has an extensive criminal history, although details on that are not immediately available.