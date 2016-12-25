Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016

Man killed in apparent "suicide by cop" in Middleburg

View Larger
Missleburg shooting scene
Action News Jax
Missleburg shooting scene

By WOKV News Team

An apparent “suicide by cop” has taken place in Middleburg on Christmas Day.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home off Calendula Avenue and Cosmos Avenue, after a 61-year-old man called saying he wanted to shoot someone and commit suicide by cop. Clay Sheriff Rick Beseler says, when deputies responded, the man came outside with a gun and pointed it at the deputies. He reportedly wouldn’t drop his weapon when ordered to, and continued to threaten deputies.

Two deputies ultimately fired on the suspect- one has been on the force about one year and the other has been on the force about two years. Beseler says neither have been involved in a shooting before. Both are on administrative leave for a few days, per protocol.

The suspect was pronounced dead, and the FDLE is leading the investigation. Beseler says the suspect has an extensive criminal history, although details on that are not immediately available.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 