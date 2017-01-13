Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:23 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
A Jacksonville man armed with a machete was arrested Wednesday in Nassau County for stalking his ex-girlfriend.
The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Horton, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking.
The victim told deputies that Horton was driving behind her on S.R. 200 in Callahan when he drove in front of her and slammed on the breaks. She said he then got out of the car, walked towards her vehicle, and hit it with a machete.
According to the arrest report, the victim left the scene and called 911. She was not hurt.
Deputies said Horton violated an active injunction, which advised him to stay away from his ex. The injunction was served in Nov. 2016.
The Sheriff’s Office said they were already investigating Horton for a similar incident just days prior.
Horton's bond was set at $170,012.
