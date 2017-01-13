Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:23 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Man with machete follows ex-girlfriend, violates injunction, Nassau deputies say

View Larger
Richard Horton
Richard Horton

By Christy Turner

A Jacksonville man armed with a machete was arrested Wednesday in Nassau County for stalking his ex-girlfriend.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Horton, 24, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking.

The victim told deputies that Horton was driving behind her on S.R. 200 in Callahan when he drove in front of her and slammed on the breaks. She said he then got out of the car, walked towards her vehicle, and hit it with a machete.

According to the arrest report, the victim left the scene and called 911. She was not hurt.

Deputies said Horton violated an active injunction, which advised him to stay away from his ex. The injunction was served in Nov. 2016.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were already investigating Horton for a similar incident just days prior. 

Horton's bond was set at $170,012.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 