By Action News Jax

Hernando County deputies are asking for the public's help tracking down a man who was last seen in Jacksonville.

According to a Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Paul Marvella, who works for Alternative Transportation Services, delivered a deceased person to 3901 University Boulevard in Jacksonville on Sunday.

That address comes up as an address for Brooks Rehab. No one has seen Marvella since.

Marvella drives a 2014 GMC Yukon with the Florida tag DNSK41.

If you have any information on Marvella's whereabouts, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.