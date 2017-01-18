Follow us on

Posted: 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Man missing from Hernando County last seen delivering deceased person to Jacksonville

Paul Marvella
Paul Marvella

By Action News Jax

Hernando County deputies are asking for the public's help tracking down a man who was last seen in Jacksonville.

According to a Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Paul Marvella, who works for Alternative Transportation Services, delivered a deceased person to 3901 University Boulevard in Jacksonville on Sunday.

That address comes up as an address for Brooks Rehab. No one has seen Marvella since.

Marvella drives a 2014 GMC Yukon with the Florida tag DNSK41.

If you have any information on Marvella's whereabouts, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

