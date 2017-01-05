By John Engel

A man seen hanging around a daycare, then trying to get into several vehicles, has been detained by St. Johns deputies after he inadvertently let his car roll into a retention pond.

The man, who has not yet been charged, asked security at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets to help him after he locked his keys in his car. Somehow, he did something which caused his car to roll into a retention pond on Outlet Mall Boulevard, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re not quite sure at this point in time what his intentions were or what his frame of mind was at the time, so we’re still trying to vet that,” Commander Chuck Mulligan told WOKV. “We’re trying to figure out what his intent was.”

Investigators are trying to piece together the series of events using surveillance footage and witness accounts, to figure out what exactly this man was doing.