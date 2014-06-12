Follow us on

Posted: 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Man reports sexual assault, after meeting another man at UNF

University of North Florida
The University of North Florida
By Sarah Thompson

Jacksonville, FL —

It's a disturbing crime that all started with a meeting at the University of North Florida campus.

The University Police Department (UPD) says a victim contacted them on Tuesday, saying he had been sexually assaulted by another man.

The victim told police he had been talking with the other man on social media for a few weeks and the two agreed to meet in person.  They then traveled to a nearby nightclub, where the victim says he felt strange after having a drink.

He told police he remembered being sexually assaulted before passing out. When he woke up, he was also missing $200 in cash.

The UPD says they've identified a person of interest, but they haven't released any information about that person.

We're told neither man involved attends UNF or lives on their campus.

