Posted: 2:09 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
Man reports sexual assault, after meeting another man at UNF
By
Sarah Thompson
Jacksonville, FL —
It's a disturbing crime that all started with a meeting at the University of North Florida campus.
The University Police Department (UPD) says a victim contacted them on Tuesday, saying he had been sexually assaulted by another man. STORY: Man who exposed himself to two UNF students arrested, believed to be tied to other incidents The victim told police he had been talking with the other man on social media for a few weeks and the two agreed to meet in person. They then traveled to a nearby nightclub, where the victim says he felt strange after having a drink. He told police he remembered being sexually assaulted before passing out. When he woke up, he was also missing $200 in cash. The UPD says they've identified a person of interest, but they haven't released any information about that person. We're told neither man involved attends UNF or lives on their campus.
