Man robbed and shot while pumping gas in downtown Jax

By Robert Alonso

He lost a big part of his paycheck and was shot while pumping gas, all while his 2-year-old son was in his vehicle.



Now a 45-year-old Jacksonville man is on the mend as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tries to find whoever shot him in an incident last night at a downtown gas station.



Officers say they're not sure exactly what station that victim was robbed and shot at because he doesn't remember which one it was, but he did tell JSO it was a Shell in the Riverside area, possibly off Main Street.



Detectives state the victim drove off in his truck after getting shot in the left leg and robbed of $850 in cash, money he had just received after cashing his paycheck. He was found by police at the Speedway station on 4324 Atlantic Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.



The boy wasn't hurt and was picked up by his mom at UF Health soon after paramedics took his dad there for treatment. According to the incident report, his injuries aren't life-threatening.



The suspect is described as a thin black man between the ages of 25 and 35 who approached the victim with a gun in hand and told him to "give me all you got", per the report.



Police believe the suspect is around six feet tall with short dreadlocks and was wearing a gray hoodie with silver sparkles.



Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).