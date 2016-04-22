By Robert Alonso

It all happened in a split second.



That's what we're hearing this morning about a police-involved fatal shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.



The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the scene just before 10 p.m. yesterday, soon after a trio of undercover narcotics detectives used a middleman to set up a drug buy.



Officials say a suspect walked out of the shadows soon after the detectives arrived by vehicle on the 1300 block of West 5th Street, pulled out what appeared to be a real gun and pointed it in the face of one of the detectives.



That's when the detective pulled out his gun and fired several shots at the suspect, with the bullets hitting the upper part of his body. He died soon after paramedics rushed him to UF Health.



We've now learned that the suspect is an adult male who has yet to be identified by JSO and that it isn't clear at this point if he was carrying a real gun. That's something investigators will be looking into as the day moves along.



It's also not clear exactly where the suspect came from or what his intentions were, according to a spokesman who briefed the media at the scene.



JSO did confirm that the middleman - who has also not been identified at this time - was someone who had been used before by undercover detectives to set up drug purchases in the past.



No bystanders or officers were injured, but investigators are searching for more witnesses to interview besides the middleman and the other undercover officers who were in the vehicle.