Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:43 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Man shot at La Casa Prima Apartments

View Larger
JSO logo on car
Robert Alonso
JSO logo on car

By Danielle Leigh

Jacksonville, Fl. —

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach late Wednesday night at the La Casa Prima Apartments. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a firearm was recovered from the victim who had been shot.  Police say they are unsure if the firearm was on the man when he was shot. 

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police do not have any information at this time. They say witnesses heard multiple gun shots. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 