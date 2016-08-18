Man shot at La Casa Prima Apartments

By Danielle Leigh

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach late Wednesday night at the La Casa Prima Apartments.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a firearm was recovered from the victim who had been shot. Police say they are unsure if the firearm was on the man when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police do not have any information at this time. They say witnesses heard multiple gun shots.