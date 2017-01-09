Man shot in Regency

By Stephanie Brown

A man in his 20s has been taken to the hospital after being shot in the torso.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7900 block of Dandy Avenue around 10 AM in reference to a person being shot. We’re told the victim’s injury is not life threatening.

We’re told several witnesses have been held to speak with detectives.

JSO is urging you to come forward with any information you have about what happened by calling 904-630-0500. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.