Man shot on Venus Street on Northside

By Danielle Leigh

2017 is off to a violent start this year with at least one shooting happening every day so far.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they found a man shot on the sidewalk on Venus Street just blocks away from E. 18th Street where the first two homicides in Jacksonville happened.

Police say the man has at least one gunshot wound and was taken to U.F. with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, we are told the victim is not cooperating with the investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.