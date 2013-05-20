By Stephanie Brown

The man accused of exposing himself to two students at the University of North Florida has now been arrested, and may be tied to two other incidents in the community.

27-year-old Joseph Robert Jenkins allegedly approached a UNF student while in a red Ford Mustang outside of Osprey Cove January 8th. The victim says Jenkins asked her for directions, and she noticed he was masturbating. A second female reported that she was the victim of a similar incident soon after at the Fountains crosswalk.

When police were alerted about those incidents, an officer found a vehicle matching that description at UNF Drive and I-295. The driver was identified as Jenkins.

Jenkins’ arrest report says, that same day, a woman experienced a similar incident at the Target on River City Drive at the Town Center. She told police the suspect in a red Ford Mustang approached her and asked for directions, then exposing himself and masturbating. The woman didn’t initially report the incident, but came forward after UNF put out an alert about what had happened on campus.

Through the course of the investigation, police tied Jenkins to yet another case. In November 2016, a woman reported driving from a Wells Fargo on Merrill to Downtown Jacksonville, with a red Ford Mustang following her the entire time. The driver followed her into Riverside as well, and pulled up next to her at a light. The victim waited at the green, hoping that the suspect would pass, but instead she noticed he was masturbating. When the suspect eventually drove off, the victim was able to get his license plate, which came back to Jenkins.

On January 20th, Jenkins was arrested by JSO for the November incident. On Monday, charges for the other incidents were added on. He’s in jail for four counts of exposure of sexual organs and one count of stalking, in connection to the November incident.

Police used Jenkins’ social media as part of their investigation. A 38-minute Facebook Live video he hosted the day after the UNF and Town Center incidents talks about his bad luck with dating and search for a “good girl”.

Jenkins has no connection to UNF, according to police.