Mandarin carjacking suspect caught after police chase

By WOKV News Team

A carjacking suspect has been caught after a police chase.

This started Thursday in Mandarin, where the man allegedly carjacked a woman. Friday, there was a chase involving the stolen truck after it was spotted running over mailboxes, according to our partner Action News Jax. The suspect allegedly sideswiped a patrol car during the chase.

The suspect then crashed in the yard of a home on Starratt Road on the Northside. He was taken in to custody.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released at this time. We’re told he had a knife when he was detained.

Also from JSO: at some point in the chase, suspect intentionally sideswiped police cruiser. @ActionNewsJax — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) December 23, 2016

Witnesses say after the chase ended, police took suspect down quickly but say he was holding a knife. @ActionNewsJax — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) December 23, 2016