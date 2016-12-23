Follow us on

Posted: 2:43 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

Mandarin carjacking suspect caught after police chase

Starratt Road crime scene
By WOKV News Team

Jacksonville, FL —

A carjacking suspect has been caught after a police chase.

This started Thursday in Mandarin, where the man allegedly carjacked a woman. Friday, there was a chase involving the stolen truck after it was spotted running over mailboxes, according to our partner Action News Jax. The suspect allegedly sideswiped a patrol car during the chase.

The suspect then crashed in the yard of a home on Starratt Road on the Northside. He was taken in to custody.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released at this time. We’re told he had a knife when he was detained.

