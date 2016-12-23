Mandarin carjacking suspect caught after police chase

Posted: 2:43 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
By WOKV News Team
Jacksonville, FL —
A carjacking suspect has been caught after a police chase.
This started Thursday in Mandarin, where the man allegedly carjacked a woman. Friday, there was a chase involving the stolen truck after it was spotted running over mailboxes, according to our partner Action News Jax. The suspect allegedly sideswiped a patrol car during the chase.
The suspect then crashed in the yard of a home on Starratt Road on the Northside. He was taken in to custody.
The man’s identity hasn’t been released at this time. We’re told he had a knife when he was detained.
Also from JSO: at some point in the chase, suspect intentionally sideswiped police cruiser. @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) December 23, 2016
Witnesses say after the chase ended, police took suspect down quickly but say he was holding a knife. @ActionNewsJax— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) December 23, 2016
Tire tracks from the truck and police lead behind the home. Suspect crashed Chevy truck into shed. @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/kdwwNYO4TS— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) December 23, 2016
