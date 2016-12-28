Man's body found in house fire on Myra Street

By Danielle Leigh

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to piece together what caused a house fire on Myra Street near McDuff on Tuesday night.

Police say after firefighters put out the fire, a man’s body was found inside. The man’s identity has not been released, but he is believed to be in his 50’s.

The man is also believed to be the only person living inside the home.

Officials say foul play is not suspected at this time, but it’s still early and that could change. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for any types of accelerants and arson.