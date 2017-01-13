Maroon Ford sought in fatal St. Augustine hit-and-run

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
St. Augustine, FL —
A maroon Ford and whoever was behind the wheel of that vehicle.
That's what and who the Florida Highway Patrol is looking for following a fatal hit-and-run this morning near Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.
Troopers say it happened around 1:15 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US 1 near Estrella Avenue.
According to FHP, the victim - who has yet to be identified in any way, including age and sex - was struck by that Ford while walking on a paved portion of US 1 and died on scene.
Investigators aren't sure at this point what kind of Ford was involved, mainly because it fled the scene before police arrived.
What is known is that another vehicle - a 2007 Volkswagon Passat driven by a 28-year-old Jacksonville man - also hit the victim shortly after the Ford did. That driver did stay on scene and is cooperating with FHP.
FHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information to call 904-301-3700.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}