Posted: 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Maroon Ford sought in fatal St. Augustine hit-and-run

Fatal crash on US 1 in St. Augustine
Amber Krycka, Action News Jax
Fatal crash on US 1 in St. Augustine

By Robert Alonso

St. Augustine, FL —

A maroon Ford and whoever was behind the wheel of that vehicle.

That's what and who the Florida Highway Patrol is looking for following a fatal hit-and-run this morning near Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.

Troopers say it happened around 1:15 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US 1 near Estrella Avenue.

According to FHP, the victim - who has yet to be identified in any way, including age and sex - was struck by that Ford while walking on a paved portion of US 1 and died on scene.

Investigators aren't sure at this point what kind of Ford was involved, mainly because it fled the scene before police arrived.

What is known is that another vehicle - a 2007 Volkswagon Passat driven by a 28-year-old Jacksonville man - also hit the victim shortly after the Ford did. That driver did stay on scene and is cooperating with FHP.

FHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information to call 904-301-3700.

