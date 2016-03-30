By Sarah Thompson

"Community drive, community change."

It's the guiding principle behind a new 18-month community program called Wellness Rx.

Mayo Clinic Florida, along with nonprofit organization New Town Success Zone, are working together on this effort to help our community get healthier and stay healthy.

The administrator for community relations with Mayo Clinic, Ann-Marie Knight, explains, "It is an effort to expand the education of the community, encouraging self-empowerment to make healthier choices."

It kicks off with an event Saturday, January 28th, where a number of health organizations will be there to inform and answer your lifestyle questions.

Before you leave, you'll be asked to make a self-pledge on what you want to work on.

Then over the next 18-months, Mayo Clinic and New Town Success Zone will offer different learning opportunities and activities based around the pledges.

Saturday's event will run from 10:30 am- 4:00 pm at the Center for the Prevention of Health Disparities, located at 1401 Grunthal Road.