Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Jenna Bourne
Jacksonville, Fl. —
Mayo Clinic doctors will test a vaccine to prevent women from developing precancerous breast lesions.
It could someday become part of routine vaccinations for women, but the Mayo Clinic has to first put it through extensive clinical trials. The hospital is able to do that because of a $3.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Andrea Sharp, 43, has no family history of breast cancer but she found a lump last year. “It’s overwhelming. It’s scary. Because you have a million questions,” Sharp said.
Only about a third of breast lesions, known as ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), develop into cancer. But doctors have no way of knowing which lesions will become dangerous.
All women who develop DCIS are treated with painful surgeries and therapies. “I had two surgeries and radiation for six weeks,” Sharp said.
Mayo Clinic immunology professor Dr. Keith Knutson has been working on a vaccine for nearly a decade. Knutson hoped it will help hundreds of thousands of women avoid surgeries and radiation treatments.
“That’s been a big problem, because treatments have side effects. And that’s something that we may be able to eliminate by boosting the body’s own natural drug making machinery, which is the immune system,” said Knutson.
The clinical trial will start in about four months.
About 40 patients diagnosed with having a breast lesion will get the vaccine. Doctors will monitor whether the lesions react or disappear altogether over six weeks. It’s a vaccine that could someday eliminate Sharp’s risk for reoccurrence.
“It’s exciting. It’s overwhelming. I mean, it’s fantastic,” said Sharp.
Even though $3.7 million might sound like a lot, Knutson said he will likely need millions more to get the vaccine through the whole vetting process. His team is already looking for more funding.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}