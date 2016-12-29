Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:18 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By John Engel
Jacksonville, Fl. —
Jacksonville’s mayor joined scores of Jaguars fans on Thursday in responding to harsh comments made about the city and its NFL franchise by a well-known ESPN personality.
Trent Dilfer, a former Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL analyst for ESPN, told a Boston radio show that Jacksonville is a “terrible city for an NFL franchise” and called Blake Bortles the worst quarterback in the league.
“I know this sounds harsh, and I’m usually not the guy that gives the sledgehammer comments, but I feel strongly about that,” Dilfer told WEEI’s Dale & Holley. “I would not want to coach Blake Bortles and I would not want to be in Jacksonville.”
Dilfer’s comments come as the Jaguars such for a replacement for Gus Bradley, who was fired as the team’s head coach after notching only 14 wins in four seasons.
While Dilfer did attack Jacksonville as an NFL city, and the team’s quarterback as a bum, he didn’t directly attack the First Coast as a place to live, work or visit.
In response to the comments, the Jaguars called on fans to tell Dilfer why they love Jacksonville:
#Duval - some people don't think you're a great place to live.— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 29, 2016
Respond to @TDESPN w/ a photo & answer to #WHYJAX & we'll RT our favs. pic.twitter.com/6k2416UXZy
Mayor Curry, not surprisingly, got involved:
.@Jaguars just told my 11 year old son what Trent Dilfer .@TDESPN said about JAX. He's said "Trent who?" Exactly.— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) December 29, 2016
Here are some tweets from Jags fans:
. @Jaguars I'm a Jax native and views like this in the winter is #WHYJAX. Step off my city, @TDESPN. pic.twitter.com/K83S158QmB— Carrie McLaren (@CarrieMcLaren) December 29, 2016
@Jaguars@TDESPN#whyjax#dtwdpic.twitter.com/dMRYLzYWL9— I wanted 50 (@JAGSGIRL904) December 29, 2016
@Jaguars@TDESPN#WHYJAXpic.twitter.com/eEHDd0wt20— K-TimSO (@MadeByTim) December 29, 2016
@Jaguars@TDESPN#whyjax because there is no place else I'd rather call home. I served here. I live here. I love here. #DTWDpic.twitter.com/HulauvYFNZ— Teal Rooster (@tealroosterlwos) December 29, 2016
@Jaguars@TDESPN no greater community. #WhyJAXpic.twitter.com/VgaG35kjvx— Miss Whitney (@whitneyjayne) December 29, 2016
@Jaguars@TDESPN#whyjax#ThisIsDuvalpic.twitter.com/K4znc5DuhM— Erik (@ThatGuyEdub) December 29, 2016
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}