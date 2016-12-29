Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:18 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

Mayor, Jaguars fans chirp ESPN's Trent Dilfer for Jacksonville comments

Dilfer called Blake Bortles the worst quarterback in the NFL and Jacksonville a horrible city for a franchise

View Larger
Trent Dilfer and Lenny Curry
AP photos
Trent Dilfer and Lenny Curry

By John Engel

Jacksonville, Fl. —

Jacksonville’s mayor joined scores of Jaguars fans on Thursday in responding to harsh comments made about the city and its NFL franchise by a well-known ESPN personality.

Trent Dilfer, a former Super Bowl winning quarterback and NFL analyst for ESPN, told a Boston radio show that Jacksonville is a “terrible city for an NFL franchise” and called Blake Bortles the worst quarterback in the league.

 “I know this sounds harsh, and I’m usually not the guy that gives the sledgehammer comments, but I feel strongly about that,” Dilfer told WEEI’s Dale & Holley. “I would not want to coach Blake Bortles and I would not want to be in Jacksonville.”

Dilfer’s comments come as the Jaguars such for a replacement for Gus Bradley, who was fired as the team’s head coach after notching only 14 wins in four seasons.

While Dilfer did attack Jacksonville as an NFL city, and the team’s quarterback as a bum, he didn’t directly attack the First Coast as a place to live, work or visit. 

In response to the comments, the Jaguars called on fans to tell Dilfer why they love Jacksonville:

Mayor Curry, not surprisingly, got involved:

Here are some tweets from Jags fans:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 