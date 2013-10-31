Follow us on

Posted: 1:34 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Mayport-based patrol craft seizes 900 kilos of cocaine

Two patrol craft return home Tuesday

Two new ships into Mayport
Matt Augustine
The USS Tornado pulls in alongside the USS Zephyr at Mayport

By Stephanie Brown

Jacksonville, FL —

Two Mayport-based ships are coming home.

The Cyclone-class patrol coastal ships USS Zephyr and USS Shamal have been at sea 64 days in support of Operation Martillo. During that time, the USS Zephyr was involved in an interdiction that detained four suspects and seized 900 kilos of cocaine- worth more than $30 million.

Both of these patrol crafts are outfitted with advanced capabilities, including some resources that allow Coast Guard personnel to travel greater distances.

Operation Martillo is a joint, international law enforcement and military operation targeting trafficking operations in the waters off Central America.

