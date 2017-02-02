By Action News Jax

A medical marijuana treatment center has set up shop in St. Johns County.

Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers of Florida has set up a location on Solana Road in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The company says it gives patients who meet state requirements medical marijuana recommendations after an initial consultation and follow-up.

The first consultation with a physician costs $50 and is done online.

Florida law requires a patient establish a relationship with a physician for 3 months before receiving a recommendation.

Within the 3-month waiting period, a physician meets with the patient to discuss options that meet individual medical marijuana needs, the company says on its website.

The cost of the final consultation is $125, and patients walk away with the recommendation if they meet the State of Florida criteria.

A license for the clinic was filed with the state on Jan. 10, according to government records.

Our partners at Action News Jax has reached out to the treatment center for details about when it will begin servicing St. Johns County.

News of the treatment center comes a week after Action News Jax learned a medical marijuana company received a license for the first dispensary in Jacksonville.

Knox Medical plans to open the dispensary at 9901 San Jose Blvd. during the second quarter of 2017.