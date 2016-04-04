Mega Job Fair coming to Jacksonville in February

By Danielle Leigh

If you’re looking for a job head over to the Prime Osborn Convention Center on February 1st.

IHOP, Massey Services, City of Jacksonville, and many other companies will be hiring hundreds of positions at the job fair.

Early entry is available for active duty, veterans, and their families with a valid military I.D.

Parking and admission are both free. You are asked to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

There will be a free computer lab for applying to positions online, researching companies, and printing off resumes.

You can avoid the lines and pre-register for the event at www.jobnewsusa.com/jax

If you are a company looking to hire there are still booths space available. You are asked to call General Manager Andrew Lemister at 904.296.3006

Event Information:

MEGA Job Fair

10am – 2pm

Prime Osborn Convention Center

1000 Water Street, Jacksonville FL 32204