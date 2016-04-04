Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:47 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Mega Job Fair coming to Jacksonville in February

View Larger
Prime Osborn
Prime Osborn Convention Center

By Danielle Leigh

If you’re looking for a job head over to the Prime Osborn Convention Center on February 1st.

IHOP, Massey Services, City of Jacksonville, and many other companies will be hiring hundreds of positions at the job fair.

Early entry is available for active duty, veterans, and their families with a valid military I.D.

Parking and admission are both free. You are asked to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

There will be a free computer lab for applying to positions online, researching companies, and printing off resumes.

You can avoid the lines and pre-register for the event at www.jobnewsusa.com/jax

If you are a company looking to hire there are still booths space available. You are asked to call General Manager Andrew Lemister at 904.296.3006

 

Event Information:

MEGA Job Fair

10am – 2pm

Prime Osborn Convention Center

1000 Water Street, Jacksonville FL 32204

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 