Men still sought in connection to St. Johns County Amber Alert

By Stephanie Brown

The Jacksonville teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of St. Johns County has been found safe, but the search for the men responsible for his apparent kidnapping continues.

And this comes as deputies work to piece together exactly how everything went down.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Marcus Hatch was located in Jacksonville in good health and “moving about on his own free will”. While deputies declined to say exactly where in Jacksonville Hatch was found, we’re told SJSO got a top from a person in the community who was aware of the Amber Alert.

It’s unclear at this time whether Hatch knew there was an Amber Alert issued for him.

The complicated investigation was triggered overnight, when SJSO was called to an apartment on Great Harbor Way in Ponte Vedra Beach after a reported home invasion. We’re told two people in the apartment opened the door when someone knocked on it, and two suspects then came in to the apartment, while armed. Through the course of the robbery, another suspect showed up with Hatch, who he was holding at gunpoint. Another person who lived in the apartment also showed, and was restrained with the other occupants.

Two of the victims say they knew of Hatch through a third party, but were not friends. The suspects eventually fled in the car of one of the victims, taking Hatch with them while leaving the other three behind.

“What this young man’s connection is to the individuals in that home conducting that home invasion, we just simply don’t know at this point,” says SJSO Commander Chuck Mulligan.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Hatch, who SJSO considered missing and endangered. Mulligan says, at this time, they don’t know whether he was actually in danger.

To answer those questions, SJSO continues to investigate- including speaking with witnesses and tipsters, processing scenes, and continuing to establish any connections between those involved.

“We’re trying to put those connectors and those pieces of the puzzle back together,” Mulligan says.

The suspects and the vehicle they fled in are still being sought.

The first suspect answered to “Trey” at the home. He is described as a dark skinned black male, 5’9”, light facial hair, with 4-5 inch dreadlocks woven in to 12 to 18 pony tails with beads. He has a silver grill- or silver caps on his top four teeth. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black sweatpants with dark gym shorts underneath.

The second suspect is described as a light skinned black male, 5’8”, 170 pounds. He was wearing a camo jacket with a tan cargo vest, tan cargo pants with multiple pockets, and dark shorts under his pants. He had dark “Vans” style shoes and a black and white beanie cap.

The third suspect is a black male, 6’2”, 180-190 pounds with a tattoo near the corner of his eye. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket with blue jeans, black Jordan style shoes with red soles, and a black beanie cap.

The couple’s car, which the suspects fled in, is a 2009 grey Subaru Legacy with a Florida “Air Force” tag AKN6Z. The Amber Alert says the hubcaps are silver except for the front passenger wheel and there are scratches on the driver side read door. There is a middle finger sticker and a sticker that says “Thrasher” on the rear of the car.

Deputies are also trying to track down a man who used a victim’s credit card at two gas stations- one in St. Johns County and one in Jacksonville. He was caught on camera along with his vehicle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. He is a person of interest in connection to the case, but not believed to have been in the home during the robbery.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call SJSO at 904-824-8304 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.