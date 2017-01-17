By Christy Turner

A woman in Middleburg was arrested Monday after she allegedly punched a pregnant woman in the face over unclean living conditions.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the victim and suspect, Alicia Brock, 52, are roommates. According to the arrest report, the two got into an argument because of the lack of cleanliness of the household.

Deputies said Brock repeatedly hit the victim, who’s 4-and-a-half months pregnant, in the face with a closed fist.

The victim had redness and bruising around her eye, per the Sheriff's Office. She refused medical treatment.

Brock was charged with felony aggravated assault on a pregnant woman.