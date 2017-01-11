Military ordinance found in Bayard park

By Stephanie Brown

A military ordinance causes a scare in the Bayard area of Jacksonville’s Southside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to Genovar Park on Synder Street, after a person searching with a metal detector found an item that looked old and potentially dangerous. JSO established a perimeter and determined it was an old military ordinance.

The device was counter charged and rendered safe.

We’re told this appears to be an isolated item.